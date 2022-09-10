ajc logo
Tiafoe off US Davis Cup team for next week | US Open updates

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Updated 59 minutes ago
U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows.

He became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006.

Tiafoe’s run ended with a loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz will meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud in Sunday’s U.S. Open final.

___

2 p.m.

Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers won the U.S. Open mixed doubles title with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

It was the first Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Peers, who had made 31 previous appearances before teaming up for the first time in this tournament with Sanders. He closed out the match tiebreak with an ace.

Peers had partnered with former women's No. 1 Ash Barty last year in the Olympics, where they won a bronze medal.

___

1:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur will play for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open, where the mixed doubles champion also will be decided.

Swiatek is bidding for her second Grand Slam title this year and third overall. The 21-year-old from Poland won her second French Open in June, one of her six titles in 2022.

Jabeur is bidding for her first major title, having lost in the Wimbledon final. The No. 5 seed from Tunisia would become the first African woman to win a Grand Slam event in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Their match on Arthur Ashe Stadium was to follow the mixed doubles final between Australians Storm Sanders and John Peers, and the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, acknowledges the crowd after defeating Caroline Garcia, of France, in the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

