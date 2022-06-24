BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Supreme Court decision overturning Roe
ajc logo
X

Auschwitz Museum says it's a target of Russian propaganda

FILE - A view of the gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2020. he Auschwitz-Birkenau museum says it has been targeted with the use of “primitive” propaganda after disinformation spread on Russian social media posts. The museum said Friday, June 24, 2022 that fake posts claim to show stickers placed around the memorial site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II. The stickers say “the only gas the Russians deserve is Zykon B." (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A view of the gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2020. he Auschwitz-Birkenau museum says it has been targeted with the use of “primitive” propaganda after disinformation spread on Russian social media posts. The museum said Friday, June 24, 2022 that fake posts claim to show stickers placed around the memorial site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II. The stickers say “the only gas the Russians deserve is Zykon B." (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

National & World News
By VANESSA GERA, Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum alleges it was the target of “primitive” propaganda spread by Russian state agencies on social media

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum alleged Friday that it was the target of “primitive" propaganda spread by Russian state agencies on social media.

The museum said that social media posts falsely claim to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the memorial at the former site of the Auschwitz death camp site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II.

“Russia and Russians,” the stickers appearing in fake images say, "the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B.” That is a reference to the gas the Germans used in the mass murder of Jews and others at the camp, which operated during 1940-1945.

The images were tweeted by official Russian sites, including the Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna and retweeted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They appeared intended to portray Russians as targets of vicious Russophobia. Some posts claimed the stickers were the work of Ukrainians.

Several online posts claimed the stickers went up on June 22, which is the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The Soviet Union’s army liberated Auschwitz in 1945.

The Auschwitz Museum said no such stickers were found at the places depicted in the images, and that security cameras did not capture anyone affixing anything to the locations on or before June 22.

“Everything indicates that the photographs are simply a manipulation,” the museum said, describing the images as “primitive and gross propaganda.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Vladimir Putin said the goal was to “denazify” the neighboring country, whose democratically elected president is Jewish and lost family members in the Holocaust.

“The use of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial for propaganda that lends credence to alleged Russophobia and strengthens theories about the need for denazification of Ukraine should be opposed by all thinking people worldwide,” it added.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators at Auschwitz.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Why Brian Kemp is key to the Trump grand jury probe 5h ago
‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
6h ago
Georgia not alone: Most neighboring states also plan to ban abortions
2h ago
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
The Latest
How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
3m ago
Live updates | Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
6m ago
Russian military cargo plane crashes, killing 5 crewmembers
8m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top