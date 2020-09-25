Auschwitz memorial director seeks clemency for Nigerian boy

Piotr Cywinski wrote to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari about the case of Omar Farouq, who was recently convicted in a Sharia court in Kano State in northwest Nigeria after he was accused of using blasphemy in an argument with a friend.

Cywinski said that as the director of the site that preserves the remains of the German Nazi extermination camp, “where children were imprisoned and murdered, I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence for humanity.”