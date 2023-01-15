Augustus is 1st female athlete with statue on LSU campus

Augustus, a Baton Rouge native, emerged before the crowd wearing a brown suit and carrying a purple and gold parasol that she bobbed up and down to the beat of a “second line” brass band trailing behind her.

LSU second-year coach Kim Mulkey was among the dignitaries standing nearby. She hugged the emotional Augustus and spoke into her ear before heading back to the arena for the game. Former LSU teammate Sylvia Fowles also attended.

Augustus exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos with fans crowded up against barricades surrounding the statue before heading to the game, where she again was honored and greeted with rousing applause between the first and second quarters.

Augustus played at LSU from the 2002-03 through 2005-06 seasons. A two-time All-American who averaged 19.3 points during her career, she was drafted first overall in the 2006 WNBA Draft by Minnesota.

She was a four-time WNBA champion and eight-time All-Star during a pro career that ended in 2019. She also won three Olympic gold medals (2008, 20012 and 20016) with Team USA.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton