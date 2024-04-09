Audit on Arkansas governor's $19,000 lectern to be released within next 10 days, lawmaker says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The co-chairman of a legislative committee that ordered the audit of a $19,000 lectern bought for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday he expects the report on the purchase to be released to the public within the next 10 days.

Republican Rep. Jimmy Gazaway said he and Republican Sen. David Wallace, who co-chairs the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, received the report from auditors on Friday afternoon and are reviewing it. Gazaway said he wasn't sure yet whether the report would be released to the committee beforehand, or if the panel would hold a hearing on it.

“As the chairs of the committee, we felt like it was important to review it before it's released,” Gazaway said. “I think we have an obligation to ensure it's in good form and good order, and that's what we're doing.”