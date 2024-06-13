Audit finds Minnesota agency's lax oversight fostered theft of $250M from federal food aid program

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota agency's inadequate oversight of a federal program that was meant to provide food to kids, and its failure to act on red flags, created the opportunities that led to the theft of $250 million in one of the country's largest pandemic aid fraud cases, the Legislature's watchdog arm said Thursday in a scathing report.

The Minnesota Department of Education “failed to act on warning signs known to the department prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to the start of the alleged fraud, did not effectively exercise its authority to hold Feeding Our Future accountable to program requirements, and was ill-prepared to respond to the issues it encountered with Feeding Our Future,” the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor concluded.

Seventy people have been charged in federal court for alleged roles in what's known as the "Feeding Our Future" scheme. Five of the first seven defendants to stand trial were convicted Friday. The trial gained widespread attention after someone tried to bribe a juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash. Eighteen other defendants have already pleaded guilty. Trials are still pending for the others.