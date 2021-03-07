Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

Walt Disney Animation's " Raya and the Last Dragon " earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie, is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99. Streaming grosses were not reported.

Warner Bros. "Tom & Jerry," which is available to stream free for HBO Max subscribers, brought in $6.6 million from 2,563 North American theaters in its second available weekend. Last weekend the animated film scored the best domestic opening of the year with $13.7 million.