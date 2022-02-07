Auburn, Gonzaga stay 1-2 in AP Top 25; Texas Tech up to 9th

The Red Raiders made their first appearance inside the top 10 under first-year coach Mark Adams, who took over when Chris Beard left for Texas. Texas Tech jumped five spots after beating the Longhorns and West Virginia last week.

Providence rose four spots to No. 11 — its highest ranking since the 2015-16 season — followed by UCLA, which took the week’s biggest tumble of nine spots after losses to Arizona and a seven-win Arizona State team.

Marquette had the biggest jump, rising six spots to No. 18 under first-year coach Shaka Smart after beating Villanova.

No. 22 Saint Mary’s and No. 23 Murray State were the week’s new additions. The Gaels' poll appearance is their first in two years, while the Racers are in the poll for the first time since spending a week at No. 25 in March 2015.

Iowa State and LSU fell out from last week’s rankings.

___

___

Caption Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caption BYU's Seneca Knight (24) and Fousseyni Traore, center, defend against Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Caption Duke center Mark Williams (15) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) congratule forward A.J. Griffin (21) as he comes out of the game late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Griffin was Duke's leading scorer. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Caption Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and members of the coaching react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)