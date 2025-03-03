Nation & World News
Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 8th straight week; No. 6 St. John's has highest ranking in 34 years

St. John's guard RJ Luis Jr. celebrates with teammates after winning the Big East Conference regular season title after they defeated Seton Hall in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

By JOHN MARSHALL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Auburn and Duke remain atop the AP Top 25. The rest of the poll was a big jumble.

Auburn was the unanimous pick at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. The Tigers held the top spot for the eighth straight week following lopsided wins over Ole Miss and then-No. 17 Kentucky.

Duke was No. 2 for the second straight week after blowing out Miami and Florida State despite playing without guard Tyrese Proctor due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

No. 3 Houston moved up a spot after beating Texas Tech and Cincinnati, while Tennessee climbed to No. 4 following Jahmai Mashack's last-second 3-pointer from well beyond halfcourt to beat Alabama 79-76.

Florida rounded out the top five, dropping two places after losing to Georgia and beating Texas A&M.

No. 8 Michigan State joined Auburn and Duke as the only teams to have the same ranking as last week.

Rising Red Storm

St. John's has pulled off quite the turnaround in its second season under coach Rick Pitino.

The Red Storm (26-4, 17-2Big East) have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2019, but are pretty much a lock to end the drought after clinching their first Big East regular-season title in 40 years with Saturday's 71-61 win over Seton Hall.

“We're just getting started,” Pitino told the Madison Square Garden crowd after the win.

St. John's also beat Butler last week and moved up a spot in this week's poll to No. 6, its highest ranking reaching No. 5 in 1990-91.

In and out

No teams moved in or out of this week's poll.

Rising and falling

No. 14 Louisville made the biggest move of the week, climbing five places following wins over Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. No. 13 Maryland moved up three places after losing to Michigan State by three on Tre Holloman's last-second heave from beyond midcourt and beating Penn State.

No. 22 Texas A&M had by far the biggest drop, losing 10 places after losing to Vanderbilt and Florida, stretching its losing streak to four straight.

No other team dropped more than two places.

Conference watch

The SEC continued its dominance with three of the top five and eight total in the Top 25 this week. The Big 12 has three teams in the top 10 and five ranked teams, while the Big Ten also had five teams in the poll. The ACC has three, the Big East two and the American and West Coast conferences have one ranked team apiece.

___

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, enjoys a lighter moment with referee Chuck Jones in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) reacts ahead of Florida State's Christian Nitu (11) after blocking Nitu's shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Auburn forward/center Johni Broome (4) celebrates by getting the crowd pumped during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

