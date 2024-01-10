Aubrey Griffin's knee injury confirmed as an ACL tear that will end the UConn forward's season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Aubrey Griffin will miss the remainder of the season after doctors confirmed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee last week, the school said Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior forward was going up to contest a layup in the third quarter of the Huskies 94-50 win last Wednesday over Creighton when she grabbed her knee and collapsed to the floor.

She decided to wait for an official diagnosis until the team returned from its two-game road trip in order to have the knee examined by UConn doctors, who confirmed the injury, the school said.