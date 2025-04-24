Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Attorneys for former Tennessee House Speaker and top aide say the pair did nothing illegal

The trial of former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime chief of staff on bribery, kickback and money laundering charges is underway, with defense attorneys arguing that the pair did nothing illegal
Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, center, arrives at the federal courthouse Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, center, arrives at the federal courthouse Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
54 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime chief of staff on bribery, kickback and money laundering charges began on Thursday with defense attorneys arguing that the pair did nothing illegal.

The case accuses former Republican Rep. Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren of taking taxpayer money to produce political mailings while hiding Cothren's involvement after the two had been pressured out of their leadership roles following a political scandal.

The charging documents say Cothren, under the fake name Matthew Phoenix, launched Phoenix Solutions to offer mail and consulting services to lawmakers. Cothren registered the company in New Mexico because the state allows anonymous registration of LLCs, and rebuffed requests for in-person meetings. Both Casada and former state Rep. Robin Smith, who took a plea deal in the scheme, promoted the firm and its fake owner.

In opening statements in federal court in Nashville on Thursday, Cothren attorney Joy Longnecker did not dispute that he used the fake name to court business, WTVF-TV reported. But she said that was necessary because of all the negative publicity surrounding him.

“Cade may be a sinner, but he’s not a criminal,” Longnecker said.

Ed Yarbrough, representing Casada, portrayed the investigation as politically motivated and orchestrated by current House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“This is a political battle between rivals,” Yarbrough said.

Cade Cothren, the former chief of staff to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, right, arrives at the federal courthouse with his attorney Cynthia Sherwood, right, Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cade Cothren, the former chief of staff to former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, arrives at the federal courthouse Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, center, arrives at the federal courthouse Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this May 2, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, left, talks with Cade Cothren, right, his chief of staff, during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Cothren has resigned amid allegations of racist and sexually explicit texts. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A Texas Lottery sales terminal shows the jackpot amounts up to win at Fuel City in Dallas, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Credit: AP

The Texas Lottery's top executive resigns as scrutiny over big jackpot winners intensifies

Deliberations to resume Monday at bribery trial of Nadine Menendez, wife of ex-US Sen. Bob Menendez

Two major law firms urge judges to permanently block Trump's executive orders

The Latest

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is sidelined with an injury, gets a pat on the back from center Al Horford during the first half in game 2 of a first-round NBA playoff basketball series, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Celtics list Tatum as doubtful for Game 3, Mazzulla tells radio station wrist bruise is 'severe'

2m ago

The Latest: Hegseth had an unsecured internet line in his office for Signal, AP sources say

6m ago

Man charged with arson after authorities say he sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens fire

10m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.