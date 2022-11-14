ajc logo
X

Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls

National & World News
2 hours ago
Two attorneys have been appointed to represent the man accused of killing two teenage girls in northern Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Two attorneys have been appointed to represent the man accused of killing two teenage girls in northern Indiana.

Bradley Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney for Richard Matthew Allen and Andrew Baldwin of Franklin will be co-counsel, online court records updated Monday indicated.

Allen requested a public defender in a letter to Carroll Circuit Court last week, saying both he and his wife can no longer work.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. They announced his arrest Oct. 31.

Allen wrote his wife has stopped working for “her personal safety.”

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety.”

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.

Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: J. Kyle Keener

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Arleigh Rodgers

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Credit: Michael Conroy

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Kentucky school bus crash: 18 students, driver to hospitals
8m ago
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
11m ago
Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit
16m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
15h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top