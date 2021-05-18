Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions

About 2,000 people have already been allowed to enter the country, exempted from the pandemic-related powers to pursue asylum or other forms of protection while in the United States, Gelernt said.

“While these concessions will hopefully save lives, they are not a substitute for eliminating Title 42 and restoring asylum processing fully,” Gelernt said.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Immigration advocates have ratcheted up pressure to lift pandemic-related powers entirely, arguing that they cannot be defended solely on grounds of protecting public health. Migrants are typically expelled to Mexico within two hours of getting picked up by Border Patrol agents.

Administration officials, while insisting that the powers are in place for public health reasons, have repeatedly said they need more time to develop the “humane” asylum system that Biden promised during his campaign.

The Biden administration has been running daily flights for up to 135 people from Brownsville, Texas, to El Paso and San Diego since Mexican authorities in Tamaulipas state sharply limited the number of Central American families it would take back, citing a law in Mexico that took effect in January against detaining migrant children. Families are expelled from El Paso and San Diego, border cities where Mexican authorities have been more amenable to taking them back than in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings.

The Border Patrol’s more than 173,000 encounters with migrants on the Mexican border in April were the highest level since April 2000, though the numbers aren’t directly comparable because more than six of 10 were expelled under pandemic-related powers. Being expelled carries no legal consequences, so many people try to cross multiple times.

Authorities encountered 17,171 children traveling alone in April, down from an all-time high of 18,960 in March.

There were about 50,000 people encountered in families in April. About one of every three in families was expelled to Mexico. The rest were allowed to remain in the United States to seek asylum.