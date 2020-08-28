Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Blake was wanted on suspicion of felony sexual assault when he was shot. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that all hospitalized patients in police custody are restrained unless undergoing medical procedures. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers responded “hell, yes,” when asked during a news conference whether he was concerned about Blake being handcuffed. The governor said Blake had already paid a “horrific price.”

Blake's attorney in the sexual assault case said Friday that Blake was no longer in restraints. He said the arrest warrant in the sexual assault case has been vacated, although charges remain. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that Blake was no longer in custody because he has posted bond and deputies are no longer guarding him at the hospital.