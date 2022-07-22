BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on U.S. Capitol riot investigation
ajc logo
X

Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

Veronica Alvarez, foreground, the mother of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, reads a statement to the media on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after watching video of her son's fatal shooting. Her attorney Todd Pugh stands behind her. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Veronica Alvarez, foreground, the mother of 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, reads a statement to the media on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after watching video of her son's fatal shooting. Her attorney Todd Pugh stands behind her. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune via AP)

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year says the Chicago Police Board has denied a recommendation to fire the officer

CHICAGO (AP) — The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year said Thursday that the Chicago Police Board denied a recommendation to fire the officer.

Police Board member Stephan Block reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigation and recommendation of dismissal and denied it, said Todd Pugh, an attorney for the family of Anthony Alvarez.

The Chicago Police Board is an independent civilian body that decides police disciplinary cases.

Alvarez, 22, was fatally shot by Chicago police Officer Evan Solano following a foot chase in March 2021.

Pugh said Block's decision was based on the Police Department not having a formal foot pursuit policy at the time, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Alvarez family is "appalled by Mr. Block’s decision to merely recommend a 20-day suspension of a police officer who COPA determined violated numerous policies and directives before killing Anthony Alvarez," Pugh said in a statement.

Alvarez was shot while moving away from Solano, who was pursuing him and yelling at him to “drop the gun,” a video of the shooting released last year showed. Solano fired shots, and footage shows Alvarez drop a pistol as he fell to the ground. He was shot in the back and thigh, an autopsy later revealed.

His family filed a lawsuit in February alleging the city bears responsibility for his death partly because the Chicago Police Department did not have a policy on foot pursuits at the time.

In March, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would not bring criminal charges against Solano. She said prosecutors determined Solano reasonably believed he was in danger when he opened fire.

The Police Department released its final version of a foot pursuit policy in June, which was in the making for over a year since the Alvarez and Toledo shootings.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- This April 16, 2021 file photo shows protesters marching near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square to protest the fatal shooting by Chicago police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

FILE- This April 16, 2021 file photo shows protesters marching near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square to protest the fatal shooting by Chicago police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE- This April 16, 2021 file photo shows protesters marching near Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home in Logan Square to protest the fatal shooting by Chicago police of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who fatally shot Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez during foot pursuits within days of each other last year, a prosecutor announced Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

Editors' Picks
Fulton judge: ‘Alternate’ GOP electors must honor subpoenas to testify3h ago
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood; 3 suspects identified
8h ago
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing
11h ago
Usher moves Las Vegas residency, shares love for Atlanta
8h ago
Usher moves Las Vegas residency, shares love for Atlanta
8h ago
Man arrested in fatal shooting of former Gwinnett coach at gas station
8h ago
The Latest
Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys
6m ago
Live updates | During riot, Trump kept glued to Fox News
12m ago
BBC pays damages to former royal nanny over false claims
20m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
14h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top