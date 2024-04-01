Nation & World News

Attempting to draw youth, Japan's royal family debuts Instagram. But so far, no candid photos shared

Japan’s imperial family has made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media
The instagram page of Japan's Imperial Household Agency is seen on a mobile phone Monday, April 1, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan’s Imperial Family made an Instagram debut on Monday, with images of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako capturing moments of their official duties, an effort to shake off their cloistered image and reach out to the younger generations.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The instagram page of Japan's Imperial Household Agency is seen on a mobile phone Monday, April 1, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan’s Imperial Family made an Instagram debut on Monday, with images of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako capturing moments of their official duties, an effort to shake off their cloistered image and reach out to the younger generations.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By MARI YAMAGUCHI – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.

The Imperial Household Agency, a government agency in charge of the family's affairs, posted 60 photos and five videos showing Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's public appearances over the past three months.

The agency said they wanted the public to have a better understanding of the family's official duties and that Instagram was chosen because of its popularity among youth.

By Monday evening, their verified account Kunaicho_jp had more than 270,000 followers.

The first photo published was of the imperial couple sitting on a sofa with their 22-year-old daughter Princess Aiko, all smiling as they marked New Year’s Day. Other postings also included the Imperial couple’s meetings with foreign dignitaries, including Brunei Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah his wife.

A video of Naruhito addressing well-swishers during his Feb. 23 birthday celebrations garnered over 21,000 views in less than a day.

So far, the images are limited to the family’s official duties and do not include private or candid moments. The agency said it was considering adding activities of other royal members.

The Japanese royal family's social media debut comes 15 years after Britain’s royal family joined X, formerly Twitter, in 2009.

Naruhito's father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito — who abdicated the throne in 2019 — and his wife were popular during their time. But currently, the royal family's fans largely belong to older generations.

Palace officials had been considering using social media to get more people interested in the family and their activities. Last year, the agency set up a team of experts to study the effects of using social media on the imperial family.

The agency had become cautious after the Emperor’s niece Mako Komuro and her commoner husband faced a severe backlash on social media and in tabloids following concerns over her mother-in-law's financial situation, causing her marriage to be delayed. She also wasn’t given a dowry as her union was not fully celebrated by the public.

The former princess said, at the time, she suffered psychological trauma because of the media bashing, including those online.

Experts say social media could help bring the royal family closer to the people and give the agency the ability to control the narrative and respond to disinformation, but concerns over how the world’s oldest monarchy can be friendly without losing its nobility or avoid blowups remain.

The account doesn't interact with the public. Users can't comment on posts and can only press the “like” button.

Those who want to send messages to the imperial family have to use the official website.

The part of the instagram page of Japan's Imperial Household Agency is seen on a mobile phone Monday, April 1, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan’s Imperial Family made an Instagram debut on Monday, with images of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako capturing moments of their official duties, an effort to shake off their cloistered image and reach out to the younger generations.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The part of instagram page of Japan's Imperial Household Agency is seen on a mobile phone Monday, April 1, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan’s Imperial Family made an Instagram debut on Monday, with images of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako capturing moments of their official duties, an effort to shake off their cloistered image and reach out to the younger generations. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

New HIV case rate in metro Atlanta third highest in nation1h ago

2 women killed in crash while fleeing Fayetteville police

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

OPINION
DOWNEY: No furries in schools, but snakes in the Georgia Legislature
1h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory
1h ago

Credit: OA Development

In ‘humbling’ Atlanta office market, any lease signing is a victory
1h ago

Credit: NYT

More women are drinking themselves sick; Biden administration is concerned
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

March Madness: How to watch and what to watch for in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four
1m ago
Israeli troops withdraw from Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, after 2-week raid
2m ago
Germany has legalized possession of small amounts of cannabis. But the buzz may not last.
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Over 50, never run a day in your life? How to train for AJC Peachtree Road Race
Home Depot buys SRS Distribution in huge play for home contractors
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’