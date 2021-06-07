Attacks occur in Brazil Amazon city after trafficker death

Dozens of buses, public buildings, banks and personal vehicles in Manaus were targeted by a drug trafficking organization as retribution for the killing during a shooting with police, according to the Amazonas state's government. Twenty-one vehicles were burned, and Gov. Wilson Lima on Sunday requested deployment of the national guard.

Amazonas state’s security secretary Louismar Bonates said Monday that the attacks were ordered from prison in response to the death of the trafficker Erick Batista Costa, known as “Dadinho.” The trafficker was killed by the police during a confrontation on Saturday night, in an operation in the Redenção neighborhood, west of Manaus, according to local authorities.