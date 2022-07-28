ajc logo
X

Attacks in central Mali kill 3 civilians, 15 soldiers

National & World News
By BABA AHMED, Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Mali's army says at least three civilians and 15 Malian soldiers have been killed in separate attacks in Mali’s central region,  the latest round of attacks as insecurity worsens in the West African nation

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — At least three civilians and 15 soldiers have been killed in separate attacks in central Mali, the army said, the latest round of attacks as insecurity worsens in the West African nation.

Two attacks Wednesday targeted Mali army positions in the center of the country, and the army fought back killing at least 48 assailants, said army spokesman Col. Souleymane Dembele.

“Malian Armed Forces repelled terrorist attacks targeting positions in Sévaré, Sokolo and Kalumba early this Wednesday,” he said in a statement. The soldiers killed include “six dead in Sokolo” and “12 dead, including 3 civilians, in Kalumba, in the Nara region,” the statement said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they bear the mark of jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida which are present in those areas and whose local leader, Amadou Koufa, sent a message a few weeks ago urging his fighters to intensify attacks against the Malian army.

The attacks in central Mali come days after the attack on Mali’s largest military base, Kati, just 15 kilometers (9 miles) outside the capital, Bamako, in which at least one person was killed.

Since a coup in 2020 in which democratically-elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was overthrown, Mali has been ruled by a military junta, led by Lt. Col. Assimi Goita, who has had himself appointed president. The military regime has said it will govern in the transitional period until elections are held in 2024.

In recent weeks the junta has reduced the presence of foreign troops assisting its fight against extremist rebels. The government withdrew Mali from the G5 Sahel alliance, composed of five neighboring countries working together to battle jihadi violence, and asked a French and European military force fighting extremists to leave the country.

Attacks have circled the capital as the French military, in Mali since 2013, withdraws. Mali has enlisted support from the Russian mercenary outfit, the Wagner Group.

Editors' Picks
Big Georgia companies keep mum after divisive abortion ruling21h ago
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
17h ago
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
5h ago
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
5h ago
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
2h ago
The Latest
US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear
11m ago
A richer, stronger China warns Pelosi not to visit Taiwan
13m ago
Energy on the table, Macron hosts Saudi prince for dinner
15m ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
4h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top