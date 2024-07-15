Attacker stabs and wounds French soldier patrolling Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — A French soldier was stabbed outside a big train station in Paris on Monday and the attacker was arrested, officials said, while the city was under a high security alert 11 days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

A French military official said the soldier was hospitalized but is not in life-threatening condition, and that the reason for the attack is being investigated. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Authorities don't suspect terrorism as a motive at this stage, according to the national counterterrorism prosecutor's office.