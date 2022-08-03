Atlantic City's Joe Lupo to run Mirage casino for Hard Rock

Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said Lupo “has achieved amazing results” in his four years leading the company's Atlantic City property.

“Thanks to his dedication and expertise, financial results continue to outperform expectations, while our team members share an unmatched commitment to guest service and satisfaction,” Allen said. “I am confident Joe Lupo will achieve even greater success at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.”

An Ohio native, Lupo has history in Las Vegas, having worked at various Boyd Gaming properties there and in Laughlin, Nevada, including the former Stardust Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, where he was the director of the race and sportsbook.

He also served as president of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida.

Lupo will be succeeded as president at Hard Rock Atlantic City by the casino's general manager, Anthony Faranca, on Sept. 1.

“I’m thrilled to lead this incredible team and confident that we will continue to accomplish great things in Atlantic City,” he said.

Lupo currently serves as president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, the trade association for Atlantic City's nine casinos. The group is expected to announce a successor soon.

