BreakingNews
US inflation eases grip on economy, falling for a 6th month
ajc logo
X

Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

National & World News
41 minutes ago
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game Jan. 2 was halted in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated on the field. He was released from a hospital nine days later, after returning to Buffalo. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The NFL said Thursday that Atlanta was designated as a potential backup postseason site before the 2022 season. All other potential matchups in the AFC title game will be played on the higher seed's home field.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC championship game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell5h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Kirby Smart watches basketball Bulldogs beat Mississippi State
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host AFC title game if Bills, Chiefs play
11m ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

GHSA trustees move forward on plans for instant replay
22h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey

GHSA trustees move forward on plans for instant replay
22h ago

Credit: Scott Cunningham

Paul Johnson: Hall of Fame selection is validation for career
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jae C. Hong

US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows
10m ago
UK leader Sunak makes first visit to Scotland as PM
11m ago
Harry Styles, Wet Leg lead Brit Awards nominations
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
5h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top