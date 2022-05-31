BreakingNews
Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United loses Ronald Hernández (knee) for 3-4 months

Atlanta United Ronald Hernandez lieson the ground after a play in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United Ronald Hernandez lieson the ground after a play in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

National & World News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández will miss three to four months after injuring his knee last weekend in a 2-1 loss to Columbus

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández will miss three to four months after injuring a knee ligament in a 2-1 loss to Columbus, the latest in a string of major injuries for the struggling team.

United announced Hernández's status on Tuesday, saying it also will prevent him from being called up to the Venezuelan national team for international matches.

Hernández went down in Saturday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium while starting in place of injured Andrew Gutman. Shortly after the kickoff, Hernández collided with United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and dropped to the turf clutching his right leg.

Hernández tried to stay in the game but had to come off in the sixth minute with what Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda described as a “pretty swollen” knee. It was diagnosed as an injury to the medial collateral ligament, though the team provided no additional details.

Two of Atlanta's most prominent players, goalkeeper Brad Guzan and defender Miles Robinson, both suffered season-ending Achilles injuries on noncontact plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Robinson's injury will also likely cost him a spot on the U.S. roster for the World Cup in December.

Those injuries raised questions about the new FieldTurf artificial surface at Atlanta's stadium, though the team says there is nothing to indicate it is to blame.

Installation of the new surface was completed in February before United's season opener. The Major League Soccer Players Association has expressed concerns about the safety of the turf, which is the same product and brand that has been used since the stadium opened in 2017.

“We are gravely concerned about the number of serious injuries that have occurred on the new playing surface at Mercedes-Benz,” said Bob Foose, the MLSPA's executive director. “We have shared and reiterated our concerns with the league and inquired about what is being done to address the issue. We have yet to receive a clear answer back.”

United has played home games on artificial turf since moving into the retractable-roof facility, also home to the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, when it opened midway through the MLS team's inaugural season.

The stadium near downtown Atlanta is expected to be selected as one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup, though a natural-grass surface will be put down for that competition.

“At the very least, the league and the club should be investigating all possible causes for these injuries and reporting back to the players on proposed solutions moving forward,” Foose said.

Gutman injured his left quadriceps tendon in a 2-2 draw at Nashville on May 21. He is expected to miss two to three months.

Atlanta also lost midfielder Osvaldo Alonso (right ACL) and third-string keeper Dylan Castanheira (left Achilles) to season-ending injuries.

In addition, star forward Josef Martinez returned to the lineup this past weekend, coming on in the second half of his first game since undergoing arthroscopic right knee surgery on April 6.

While recovering, Martinez missed seven league matches for United, which has only one win in its last eight games and has dropped to 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

AP Sports Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez (7) reacts after a play of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez (7) reacts after a play of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United attacker Josef Martinez (7) reacts after a play of an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Crew attacker Erick Hurtado, second from left, connects with the ball for the team's second goal against Atlanta United, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Columbus Crew attacker Erick Hurtado, second from left, connects with the ball for the team's second goal against Atlanta United, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Columbus Crew attacker Erick Hurtado, second from left, connects with the ball for the team's second goal against Atlanta United, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United attacker Dom Dwyer, right, fights for the ball against a Columbus Crew player, center, after scoring his team's first goal, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United attacker Dom Dwyer, right, fights for the ball against a Columbus Crew player, center, after scoring his team's first goal, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta United attacker Dom Dwyer, right, fights for the ball against a Columbus Crew player, center, after scoring his team's first goal, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Editors' Picks
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies2h ago
Braves’ Charlie Morton not seeing the same results on his best pitch
6h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider pitches well in first career start, but defense lets him down
17h ago
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey
9h ago
Falcons’ Dean Marlowe reaches out to Uvalde survivor who wore his jersey
9h ago
Bryce Elder pitches shutout as Triple-A Gwinnett defeats Louisville
19h ago
The Latest
Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd
4m ago
Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
13m ago
Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI
15m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top