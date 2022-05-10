Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Also indicted on Monday were Atlanta rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and aspiring rapper Christian Eppinger, who was already in jail, accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times in February. It was not immediately known if Gunna, who is accused of conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act, has been arrested.

In April 2021 Young Thug and Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates who were unable to afford the costs themselves.

Young Thug’s record label has been called YSL Records or Young Stoner Life Records. The label refers to its artists as part of the “Slime Family,” and a compilation album called “Slime Language 2” hit No. 1 on the charts in April 2021.