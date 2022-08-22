ajc logo
X

Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
Atlanta police say a woman shot three people, two of them fatally, at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said.

Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The suspect's name was not released.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said.

While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile (1.6 km) away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two sites are connected.

The suspect initially remained at large, prompting police to shut down streets and tell residents of some buildings to stay inside. Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Editors' Picks
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark2h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
5h ago
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them
12h ago
Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County
5h ago
Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County
5h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans bolster Herschel Walker with Senate control on the line
10h ago
The Latest
GE workers in Alabama seek union
8m ago
Asylum seekers caught in political battle in NYC, Washington
8m ago
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
18m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
23h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top