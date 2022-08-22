ajc logo
Atlanta police: 2 killed, 1 shot in Midtown neighborhood

Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta police say a woman shot three people, two of them fatally, at two different locations in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman shot and killed two people and wounded a third Monday at two different locations in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and was later taken into custody at the city's airport, police said.

Atlanta police said they did not immediately know what prompted the attack or whether the victims were targeted. The suspect's name was not released.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 p.m. and found two victims at the first building. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to a hospital, Atlanta police said.

While there, police received another report of a shooting at a second building less than a mile (1.6 km) away. That victim was also taken to the hospital and later died. Atlanta police said they are investigating how the two sites are connected.

The suspect initially remained at large, prompting police to shut down streets and tell residents of some buildings to stay inside. Atlanta police said an “extensive camera network” helped them locate the suspect at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A police officer is seen on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People are seen at an entrance to a condominium in Atlanta, where a shooting occurred earlier in the day, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People are seen at an entrance to a condominium in Atlanta, where a shooting occurred earlier in the day, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People are seen at a condominium in Atlanta, where a shooting occurred earlier in the day, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People are seen at a condominium in Atlanta, where a shooting occurred earlier in the day, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

An official walks out of an area where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

An official walks out of an area where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A police officer arrives on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A police officer arrives on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

An official walks into an area where shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

An official walks into an area where shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A police officer arrives on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A police officer arrives on scene where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A man peers from a balcony where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

A man peers from a balcony where a shooting occurred, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at a condominium in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Pedestrians walk past as police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Pedestrians walk past as police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

