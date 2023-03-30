Braves lefty Fried strains hamstring in opener, IL likely

Snitker and a team trainer went out to the mound to check on Fried, who threw one pitch to test his leg before heading toward the visiting dugout.

“It just kind of grabbed at me,” Fried said about the muscle, adding that he didn't think the injury was particularly bad.

Both Fried and Snitker wondered whether the chilly, windy weather on Thursday in the nation's capital so soon after the Grapefruit League warmth of Florida might have contributed to the issue.

Last season, Fried went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA to finish behind Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins in Cy Young voting.

“It’s obviously frustrating. You want to start off on a good foot and get a good rhythm going. But you obviously don't want to push it too early, ’cause there’s still the entire season left,” Fried said. “So trying to find that happy medium of pushing it to get back ... to help this club out, but also not push it too far where you miss more time.”

He allowed four hits and one run during his 3 1/3 innings against Washington.

It was his third consecutive start on opening day for the Braves, who have won the past five NL East titles.

“I felt great. Felt like I had a really good rhythm,” Fried said. “Felt like it could have been a good one.”

Snitker thought the same.

“Max was so good today. He was so good. Throwing the ball so well. I hate that. It could have been a real nice, long opening day start for him,” the manager said. “So I hate that for him.” ___

