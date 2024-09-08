Breaking: Kirk Cousins’ untimely picks lead to 18-10 loss to Steelers
Nation & World News

Atlanta Falcons wear T-shirts honoring school shooting victims before season opener

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins warms up, while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt following a recent school shooting there, before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheen Morris wore Apalachee High School T-shirts during warmups before their season opener Sunday, honoring the victims of a fatal shooting.

Four people were killed and nine injured last week at the school in Winder, a city in Atlanta's sprawling suburbs. A 14-year-old student has been charged with the shooting, which took the lives of two students and two teachers.

Apalachee High is about 20 miles from the Falcons’ practice facility in Flowery Branch.

“That was pretty sobering,” Cousins said shortly after the shooting Wednesday. “Praying for the families that are affected, the school, the community. It’s a tough deal. I’m going to go home tonight and hug and kiss my kids.”

A moment of silence was observed before the game, which was won 18-10 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, center, stands with his team while wearing an Apalachee High School T-shirt after a recent school shooting there before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

