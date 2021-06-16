Athletes abused by late doctor demand U-Michigan probe

Hundreds of men said they were abused by Anderson during routine physicals or exams while he worked in campus clinics and in the athletic department. Anderson also was certified by the federal government to give physicals to pilots and air traffic controllers in southeastern Michigan, some of whom count themselves as victims.

The allegations against Anderson have been public for more than a year, and the university is in mediation over financial settlements with victims. But the scandal flamed anew in May with the release of a university-commissioned report by the WilmerHale law firm, which included claims that legendary coach Bo Schembechler and athletic director Don Canham could have gotten rid of Anderson.

Schembechler's son, Matt, told reporters last week that he, too, was molested by Anderson as a child but that his father did nothing. Other relatives, however, insist the late coach was not aware of what Anderson did.