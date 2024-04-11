Nation & World News

Atalanta stuns Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, Leverkusen beats West Ham 2-0 in the Europa League

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice as visiting Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals
Atalanta's Isak Hien, front, and Matteo Ruggeri celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Atalanta's Isak Hien, front, and Matteo Ruggeri celebrate after beating 3-0 Liverpool during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
By KAREL JANICEK – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Gianluca Scamacca struck twice as visiting Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

The loss damages Liverpool's hopes of a treble of trophies in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield.

Against the run of play, Scamacca put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 38th minute with a low drive past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp sent on Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson as substitutes for the second half in an effort to turn things around but Scamacca netted again after Charles De Ketelaere fed him at the far post on the hour mark.

Mario Pašalić finished the scoring seven minutes from time.

Atalanta won at Anfield 2-0 in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020.

Liverpool won the English League Cup and is in a tight Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City.

If Liverpool reaches the Europa League final, it would be Klopp’s final game in charge after nearly nine years.

Bayer Leverkusen got late goals from substitutes Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface to top West Ham 2-0 and extend its unbeaten streak to 42 games in a season that can also end up with a treble of trophies.

Hofmann netted on a rebound in the 83rd before Boniface clinched a well-deserved victory with a header in stoppage time.

With a 16-point lead atop the Bundesliga, Xabi Alonso’s team is on course to clinch its first-ever league title, and has reached the German Cup final.

Roma beat AC Milan 1-0 at San Siro while Benfica defeated Marseille 2-1 in Lisbon.

The second-leg games will be played next week.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Kostas Fortounis scored and provided an assist to help Olympiakos beat Fenerbahce 3-2 in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Olympiakos built a 3-0 lead in Piraeus and held on after the Turkish team fought back with two second-half goals.

Fortounis opened the scoring after just eight minutes, netting his fifth goal of the European campaign. He then set up Stevan Jovetić to double the lead before halftime.

Chiquinho made it 3-0 with a precise low drive approaching the hour mark before Dušan Tadić pulled one back from the penalty spot and İrfan Can Kahveci added the second for Fenerbahce.

Olympiakos is one of the two Greek teams in the last eight hoping to reach a home final in Athens.

The other, PAOK, was playing at Club Brugge later Thursday.

Viktoria Plzeň held last year’s runner-up Fiorentina to a 0-0 draw in what was the first European quarterfinal for the Czech club, which hasn't conceded a goal for seven straight games in the third-tier competition.

As Fiorentina looked in control in the second half, the match was interrupted for several minutes because of flares that its fans threw onto the pitch.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, back, gestures during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, second from left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, right, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners, left, and Liverpool's Joe Gomez fight for the ball during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, second from right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, right, scores his side's second goal during the Europa League quarterfinals first leg soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and West Ham United at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Olympiacos' Stevan Jovetic, center, scores the second goal against Fenerbahce during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, Piraeus port near Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiaco's Kostas Fortounis, right, celebrates with his teammate Olympiacos' Rodinei after scoring against Fenerbahce during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, Piraeus port near Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiacos' Kostas Fortounis, left, and Fenerbahce's Bright Osayi-Samuel jump for the ball during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, Piraeus port near Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Plzen's Matej Vydra, left, duels for the ball with Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora, left, duels for the ball with Plzen's Tomas Chory during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez brings out the torch during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez brings out the torch during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Fenerbahce's Dusan Tadic scores from penalty against Olympiakos during the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, Piraeus port near Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiakos players celebrates in front of their fans after the end of the Europa Conference League quarter final first leg soccer match between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium, Piraeus port near Athens, Greece, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Olympiakos won the game 3-2. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, left, and Virgil van Dijk and Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca jump for the ball during the Europa League quarter final first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Atalanta, at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

