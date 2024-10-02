Atalanta and Feyenoord win in the revamped Champions League

AP Sports Writer (AP) — Feyenoord and Atalanta got their first wins of the revamped Champions League in contrasting styles on Wednesday.

While Atalanta coasted to a 3-0 win over Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, Dutch club Feyenoord secured a gritty 3-2 win at tournament newcomer Girona in the second round of matches.

Albanian Berat Djimsiti, Nigerian Ademola Lookman, and Italian Raoul Bellanova scored for Atalanta in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. It was officially a home game for Shakhtar, which is playing at German club Schalke’s stadium because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.