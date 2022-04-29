At ‘Macbeth,' Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga on the unspoken word

His co-star, who plays Lady Macbeth, was even more brash. “We say it all the time,” Negga said. Like Craig, she admits to being superstitious, just not about saying the name of the play inside the theater.

While Craig and Negga hold a looser attitude when it comes to the curse, Maria Dizzia, who plays one of the witches, wondered if they were truly left unscathed.

“We said ‘Macbeth,’ and then we all got COVID,” Dizzia said.

She added: “The show closed for, you know, 10 days, which we felt was like a kind of curse that was put on the play.”

And director Sam Gold expressed second thoughts.

“I’m not a superstitious person, but this process will teach me to be one the next time. I definitely said the word 'Macbeth' a lot and everyone definitely got COVID,” Gold said.

It’s important to note that “Macbeth” was not the only show that had a shutdown due to a recent wave of COVID-19.

“The Music Man” had a string of cancelled performances after a COVID-19 outbreak. Other shows affected in some way, included “A Strange Loop,” “Company” and “Plaza Suite.”

Caption Actors Daniel Craig, left, and Ruth Negga attend the "Macbeth" Broadway opening night at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Actor Ruth Negga, center, participates in the curtain call during the opening night of "Macbeth" at the Longacre Theatre on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini