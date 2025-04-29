At little-known US research lab, Bondi meets with scientists studying illicit drugs to stop the flow

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key player in the U.S. government's battle to combat the flow of deadly fentanyl is a team at a little-known research lab in northern Virginia that's working to analyze seized narcotics and gather intelligence to find ways to stop the supply.

Attorney General Pam Bondi traveled to the Drug Enforcement Administration lab on Tuesday to meet with chemists who are tasked with identifying the ever-evolving tactics employed by cartels to manufacture drugs flowing across the southern border.

“We are trying to reverse engineer what the cartels are doing at any given time,” senior DEA research chemist David Guthrie told Bondi. “Whenever something new shows up, it's our job to figure out how that got in there. Did they change the recipe? Are they using a new compound?"