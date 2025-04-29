Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At little-known US research lab, Bondi meets with scientists studying illicit drugs to stop the flow

Attorney General Pam Bondi traveled to a Drug Enforcement Administration lab to meet with chemists who are tasked with identifying the ever-evolving tactics employed by cartels to manufacture drugs flowing across the southern border
Attorney General Pam Bondi holds vials containing a genuine oxycodone pill and a counterfeit one at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Attorney General Pam Bondi holds vials containing a genuine oxycodone pill and a counterfeit one at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key player in the U.S. government's battle to combat the flow of deadly fentanyl is a team at a little-known research lab in northern Virginia that's working to analyze seized narcotics and gather intelligence to find ways to stop the supply.

Attorney General Pam Bondi traveled to the Drug Enforcement Administration lab on Tuesday to meet with chemists who are tasked with identifying the ever-evolving tactics employed by cartels to manufacture drugs flowing across the southern border.

“We are trying to reverse engineer what the cartels are doing at any given time,” senior DEA research chemist David Guthrie told Bondi. “Whenever something new shows up, it's our job to figure out how that got in there. Did they change the recipe? Are they using a new compound?"

Bondi donned a blue DEA lab coat as she toured the facility in an effort to put a spotlight on a key Trump administration priority to combat the illicit flow of fentanyl that's blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths every year.

The chemists showed Bondi the ease with which cartels are able to produce fentanyl, and detailed how their team is working to identify new compounds to help law enforcement keep illicit drugs off the street.

“That's how easy it is to kill Americans,” Bondi said after watching blue pills shoot out of a pill press seized by investigators that's capable of producing 15,000 pills an hour.

The Trump administration has sought to increase pressure on violent drug cartels and criminal gangs, charging an alleged high-ranking member of Tren de Aragua in Colombia with terrorism offenses earlier this month.

The White House has linked the fentanyl issue to his tariffs, saying the president is working to hold Mexico, Canada, and China "accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country."

___

Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, watches as Jonathan Dumke, left, a senior forensic chemist with the Drug Enforcement Administration, demonstrates the use of a test strip used to detect the presence of fentanyl at a DEA research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, listens as David Guthrie, a senior research chemist with the Drug Enforcement Administration speaks during a tour of a DEA research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Attorney General Pam Bondi operates a a tablet press machine as it manufactures simulated fentanyl pills at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Glassine envelopes used to package fentanyl pills or fentanyl powder are displayed at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jonathan Dumke, a senior forensic chemist with the Drug Enforcement Administration, holds vials of fentanyl pills at a DEA research laboratory on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Christian Amaya, a drug user, looks out the window of the Cambie supervised consumption room in Bogotá, Colombia, Sunday, April 27, 2025, where people who use substances receive injection kits or bring their own drugs while learning safe practices. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Credit: AP

Bogota fights heroin overdoses with South America's only supervised drug consumption room

Justice Department brings first terrorism case against alleged high-ranking TdA gang member

Migrant’s deportation from Georgia to El Salvador jail is ‘a living nightmare’

Crossing the border illegally led Edicson Quintero to face long stints in detention, first in Georgia and now in a notorious Salvadoran jail.

The Latest

William Fong poses for photos in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Asian American veterans share emotional stories 50 years after Vietnam War

4m ago

At least 10 dead in Syria after sectarian clashes in Druze suburb of Damascus

6m ago

PSG leads Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in Champions League semifinals

7m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.