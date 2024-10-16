Nation & World News

At least 90 people killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say

Police say more than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel
By CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state's Majiya town after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where traffic regulations are not strictly enforced in many places and there is a lack of alternatives such as an efficient railway system to transport cargo.

It is also common for people to salvage fuel after such accidents, especially with Nigeria's soaring fuel prices.

Residents who heard about the latest accident rushed to the scene and were scooping up fuel, “sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Adam said.

Videos that appeared to be from the scene showed a massive fire stretching across the entire area, with what appeared to be bodies littered at the scene.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A bus carrying university students crashes, killing 12 and injuring 33 in Egypt's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack a Liberian-flagged ship in the Red Sea
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

With roads often blocked by rebels in Congo, boats — the only alternative — have become...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Volunteers bring solar power to Hurricane Helene's disaster zone
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What's behind the widening gender wage gap?17m ago
New UK bill aims to legalize assisted dying for people who are terminally ill25m ago
Israeli strikes kill at least 15 in Qana, a Lebanese town with a dark history of civilian...32m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration