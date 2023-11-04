At least 9 wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine. European Commission head visits Kyiv

Russian attacks in Ukraine have wounded at least 14 civilians as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
6 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks in Ukraine wounded at least 14 civilians over the past day, officials said Saturday, as the president of the European Commission returned to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yurii Malashko, said nine people were injured in a Russian rocket strike on the village of Zarichne. Overall, 26 cities and settlements in the region came under attack over the past day, he said.

In the Kherson region, five people were injured, said Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. He said attacks in the region came from artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes and tanks.

Nikopol, a city of the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, came under fire but no injuries were immediately reported, according to Dnipropetrovsk regional Gov. Serhii Lysak.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning and was met by Zelenskyy at the train station.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that talks during her sixth visit would focus on the path for Ukraine to join the European Union “and how we will continue to make Russia pay for its war of aggression.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel rebuffs US push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first9h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle
16h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta
13h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
15h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
15h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard, state playoff brackets
5h ago
The Latest
LIVE UPDATES
Palestinians report Israeli airstrikes overnight, including in southern Gaza
27m ago
Taliban appeal to Afghan private sector to help those fleeing Pakistan’s mass deportation...
37m ago
Blinken tries to cajole wary Arabs on support for post-conflict Gaza as Israel's war...
1h ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
23h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top