At least 8 hurt including children in stabbings in northwest England. A man is arrested

The North West Ambulance Service said medics treated eight people with stab injuries. The injured were taken to local hospitals, including a children's hospital.

Colin Parry, who owns an auto repair shop near the site of the attack, said he believed several children had been stabbed.

“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport,” he said.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said on social network X that she was “deeply concerned at the very serious incident.”

