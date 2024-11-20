At least 7 members of Nigerian security force missing after insurgents ambush convoy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least seven members of a Nigerian government protection agency are missing after their convoy was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents in north-central Nigeria, authorities said.

A team of 80 security operatives tasked with protecting the power network were ambushed Monday in Shiroro, Niger state, by about 200 Boko Haram fighters during a patrol mission, Babawale Afolabi, a spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said late Tuesday. At least 50 insurgents were killed, Afolabi added.

Boko Haram is among armed groups known to sabotage power supplies in Nigeria. Last month, the northern part of the country was without power for more than seven days after insurgents damaged equipment, the state-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria said.