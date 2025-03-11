Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At least 60 Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow in a massive attack, city's mayor says

At least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen train at the military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade press service, Ukrainian servicemen train at the military training ground in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Monday, March 10, 2025. (Andriy Andriyenko/Ukraine's 65th Mechanised Brigade via AP)
14 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — At least 60 Ukrainian drones targeting the Russian capital have been shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Flights have been restricted in and out of two Moscow airports, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.

No casualties have been reported, but the attack damaged the roof of a building, Sobyanin said in an online statement.

The attack, the biggest on Moscow in months, came on the day of U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out the fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 7, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Russia attacks Ukraine's energy supplies as US cuts its access to satellite images

Russian forces walked inside a gas pipeline to strike Ukrainian troops from the rear in Kursk

Ukraine will struggle to strike targets inside Russia without US intelligence

The Latest

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers for the former populist president in Hong Kong on March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vernon Yuen, File)

Credit: AP

Former Philippine leader Duterte arrested on an ICC warrant over drug killings

7m ago

Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete, with 83% of agency's programs gone

15m ago

QB Sam Darnold agrees on a 3-year, $100.5 million deal with Seahawks, AP source says

15m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.