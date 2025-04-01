At least 6 people are injured after a truck crashed into a building and pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and then hit several pedestrians, injuring at least six, the city's police and emergency services said.

Boston EMS, in a social media post, said four people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, and two others were treated at the scene. Tufts Medical Center spokesman Jeremy Lechan said that it had received three patients from the crash, one in critical condition, one in fair condition and another in good condition.

The Boston Fire Department, on social media, said the Penske truck struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building. Firefighters extracted the trapped driver from the cab of truck.