At least 51 people killed in road accident in western Kenya, 32 injured, police and Red Cross say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
A truck has rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya killing at least 51 people, police said.

The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told The Associated Press.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and hospitalized, and asked Kenyans to donate blood. It also said heavy rainfall interrupted rescue efforts and people were still trapped in wrecked vehicles.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents.

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message to bereaved families describing the accident as “distressing” and urging motorists to be “extra cautious.”

Witnesses quoted by local media said the truck veered off the major highway and hit several vehicles before hitting pedestrians and traders. Witnesses shared photos of the vehicle wreckages mangled beyond recognition.

Police had said on Friday rescue operations would continue into the night.

The Kenyan Red Cross Society said they have set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones still missing and are providing psychological support to those affected.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote13h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CUNNINGHAM: As problems mount, UGA's Smart escapes accountability
12h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
16h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
16h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
16h ago
The Latest
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing...
16m ago
The Dutch king could offer an apology in a speech on the anniversary of slavery's...
54m ago
The Dutch king will deliver a speech at an event on the anniversary of slavery's end in...
1h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
12h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
10h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top