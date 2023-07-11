At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago
X
At least five people have been killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the flight is still missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the aircraft was still missing.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

All five tourists were Mexican nationals and the pilot was Nepalese, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said in a statement. The Mexicans included two men and three women.

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

Weather conditions had caused the helicopter's planned flight route to be changed, airport official Sagar Kadel said.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

Editors' Picks

TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig carrying liquid latex catches fire, closes I-285 N1h ago

Credit: TNS

HAPPENING TODAY: Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected
16h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s ‘leadership committee’ becomes powerful political tool
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPDATE: Christine King Farris to lie in state Friday at Georgia Capitol
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers
8m ago
EU faces cliffhanger vote on major bill protecting nature and fighting climate change
9m ago
Tourists are told to stay away from an erupting volcano in Iceland because of poisonous...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
12h ago
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
22h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top