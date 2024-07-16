Nation & World News

At least 40 die after heavy rains pound eastern Afghanistan, destroying houses and cutting power

Taliban officials say heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan have killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 350 others
Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)
By RAHIM FAIEZ – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan have killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 350 others, Taliban officials said Tuesday.

Among the dead in Monday's storm were five members of the same family when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district, according to provincial spokesperson Sediqullah Quraishi. Four other family members were injured.

Sharafat Zaman Amar, a spokesperson for the Public Health Ministry, said the 347 injured people had been brought for treatment to the regional hospital in Nangarhar from Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, and nearby districts.

About 400 houses and 60 electricity poles were destroyed across Nangarhar, Quraishi said. Power was cut in many areas and there were limited communications in Jalalabad city, he said. The damage was still being assessed.

Abdul Wali, 43, said much of the damage occurred within an hour. “The winds were so strong that they blew everything into the air. That was followed by heavy rain,” he said. His 4-year-old daughter received minor injuries, he said.

Aid organizations rushed supplies and mobile teams.

International Rescue Committee Afghanistan Director Salma ben Aissa said her group was conducting assessments and providing emergency health services.

“The continuation of climate-induced disasters in Afghanistan ought to be cause for grave concern: decades of conflict and economic crisis has meant that the country has faced setback after setback as it tries to find its feet. The sad reality is that without a massive increase in support from donors and the international community, many more will lose their lives,” she said in a statement.

In May, exceptionally heavy rains killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, according to the World Food Program.

Separately, the official Taliban news agency Bakhtar reported that at least 17 people were killed and 34 others injured when a bus overturned Tuesday morning on the main highway linking Kabul and Balkh in northern Baghlan province.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear, but poor road conditions and careless driving are often blamed for such incidents in the country.

People gather to clear the rubble of a house partially damaged by landslide due to heavy rainfall in Surkhroad district of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

People gather to clear the rubble of a house partially damaged by a landslide due to heavy rainfall in Surkhroad district of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

People gather to clear the rubble of a house partially damaged by landslide due to heavy rainfall in Surkhroad district of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

People gather to clear the rubble of a house partially damaged by landslide due to heavy rainfall in Surkhroad district of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

Injured victims of a rain storm are treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

An injured victim of a rain storm is treated at a hospital, in the city of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Shafiullah Kakar)

Credit: AP

