At least 4 people killed, 23 injured in a train crash in the Czech Republic, officials say

PRAGUE (AP) — A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people on board, officials said early Thursday.

At least 23 people were injured in the crash, Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said, adding that it took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, some 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague.

The passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company, Rakušan said.