At least 4 dead in apartment block collapse following gas explosion in Russia's Ural Mountains

MOSCOW (AP) — At least four people died after an apartment block in Russia’s Ural Mountains collapsed following a gas explosion, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said Friday. Fifteen people have been rescued, but dozens more are feared trapped under the rubble.

Photos published by Russian agencies showed a large part of the five-story prefab building, in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil, leveled to the ground.

According to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, the explosion of a natural gas tank was the likely cause. Residents of neighboring blocks told Russian news outlets that they heard a loud blast immediately before the collapse on Thursday.