Nation & World News

At least 39 people killed in Israeli strikes across northern Gaza, officials say

Palestinian and hospital officials said at least 39 people have been killed by Israeli strikes across northern Gaza
Palestinian mourners pray at the body of Mohammad Hoshiya, 12, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, southwest of Ramallah Saturday, June 22, 2024. Hoshiya succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army raid in the refugee camp of Amari last week, Palestinian ministry of health said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Palestinian mourners pray at the body of Mohammad Hoshiya, 12, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, southwest of Ramallah Saturday, June 22, 2024. Hoshiya succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army raid in the refugee camp of Amari last week, Palestinian ministry of health said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
By WAFAA SHURAFA and JACK JEFFERY – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least 39 people were killed by Israeli strikes across northern Gaza on Saturday, as rescue workers scrambled to find survivors beneath the rubble, according to Palestinian and hospital officials.

Fadel Naem, director of the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, told The Associated Press that more than three dozen bodies arrived at the hospital. The Palestinian Civil Defense, an emergency group active in Gaza, said its emergency workers were digging for survivors at the site of a strike in the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City and that it had pulled several dozen bodies from a building hit by an Israeli strike in an eastern neighborhood of Gaza City.

Israel said Saturday that its fighter jets struck two Hamas military sites in the Gaza City area but did not elaborate further.

The deaths come a day after at least 25 people were killed in strikes on tent camps and 50 wounded near the southern city of Rafah. Israel said Saturday that it was continuing to operate in central and southern Gaza and has pushed ahead with its invasion of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from fighting elsewhere. Most have now fled the city, but the United Nations says no place in Gaza is safe and humanitarian conditions are dire as families shelter in tents and cramped apartments without adequate food, water or medical supplies.

A separate Israeli strike Saturday in Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley killed a member of the military wing of al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Group, a Sunni Muslim faction closely allied with Hamas, according to the group. The member was the seventh killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since the war began.

The Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. when Hamas militants who stormed southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and took some 250 others hostage. Israel has responded by bombarding and invading the enclave, killing more than 37, 400 Palestinians there according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

Also Saturday, Israel's army said an Israeli man was fatally shot in the northern West Bank town of Qalqilya, where Israeli forces fatally shot two militants Friday, the latest flare of violence in the territory since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

At least 549 Palestinians in the territory have been killed by Israeli fire since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which tracks the killings. Over the same period, Palestinians in the West Bank have killed at least nine Israelis, including five soldiers, according to U.N. data.

Israeli nationals are prohibited from entering Qalqilya and other areas of the West Bank that fall under the under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

In April, the death of a 14-year-old Israeli settler sparked a series of settler attacks on Palestinian towns in the territory. The army said a Palestinian was later arrested in connection with the killing.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died from his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces in Ramallah last week. Commenting on the shooting, the Israeli army said its forces raided al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah to arrest a suspect Friday and then opened fire on a group of Palestinians who were pelting them with stones.

Israel said Saturday that it was investigating a separate incident into conduct of its soldiers after a video surfaced online showing an injured Palestinian being transported on the hood of an Israeli armored car in the northern West Bank. The army said the man in the video was a wanted suspect and injured during an exchange of fire between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces near the city of Jenin. The man was being transported to a Red Crescent ambulance situated nearby, it said. The army said the conduct in the video didn't “conform to the values” of the army.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories as part of their hoped-for independent state.

___

Jeffery reported from Ramallah and Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Gaza at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

A Palestinian mourner takes the last look at the body of Mohammad Hoshiya, 12, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Qatana, southwest of Ramallah Saturday, June 22, 2024. Hoshiya succumbed to his wounds sustained during an Israeli army raid in the refugee camp of Amari last week, Palestinian ministry of health said. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Israeli forces remove a body of a man killed during a military operation in the West Bank town of Qabatiya, Thursday, June 13, 2024. An Israeli national was found shot dead in a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank Saturday morning, Israel's army said, as violence surges in the occupied territory. Violence has flared in the the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war erupted last October. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Palestinian woman takes a last look at a loved one killed by Israeli bombardment, before his burial in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Palestinian family mourns a loved one killed by Israeli bombardment , as they take a last look before their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian women mourn loved ones killed by Israeli bombardment, during their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians pray for victims of Israeli bombardment before their burial in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinians carry a person killed by Israeli bombardment to their burial in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Palestinian women mourn loved ones killed by Israeli bombardment, during their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘We’re flying blind’: CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but fear missteps

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

More Georgia schools try to address a classroom distraction: Cellphones

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

ELECTION 2024
Trump-Biden debate: Watch parties planned across metro Atlanta

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

ELECTION 2024
Donations to Donald Trump skyrocket after guilty verdict
The Latest

Credit: AP

Cameron Young posts 59 at Travelers Championship for first sub-60 round on PGA Tour in 4...
6m ago
Yemen's Houthi rebels target ship in the Gulf of Aden as the Eisenhower aircraft carrier...
20m ago
Taylor Swift kicks off UK Eras shows as some fans wonder if singer is ready to say 'So...
20m ago
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere