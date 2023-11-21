At least 37 dead after stampede at military stadium in Republic of Congo during recruitment event

“According to the organisers, it was the last day. That’s why many of us decided to wait until late into the night, hoping to register,” he told The Associated Press. “Some were so impatient that they had to force their way in, causing a stampede that left a number of people dead or injured, which we deplore.”

Long lines have formed outside recruitment centers each day over the past week as young people have sought to join the army, one of the few institutions offering work in Republic of Congo. As many as 700 people a day have registered, though there are only a total of 1,500 places available.

“The provisional toll established by the emergency services is 37 dead and many injured,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the prime minister’s office crisis unit.