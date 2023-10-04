At least 3 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts, police say

Updated 14 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — At least three people, including a person riding a bus, were shot Wednesday in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street, state police said.

Authorities didn't immediately release the conditions of the people who were shot or say whether any suspects were arrested, though a state police spokesperson said there was not believed to be an ongoing threat to the public.

One of the victims was riding a bus that was passing through the area, state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said. He said the shooting stemmed from “an altercation among people on the street.”

State police referred further questions to the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, which is directing the investigation. The prosecutors' office didn't immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets, as well as notifications from ShotSpotter. State police said they sent patrols, K-9 teams and investigative units to help Holyoke Police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area.

The office of Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said he was aware of the shooting and would provide more details later.

Holyoke, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of Boston, is a city with a population of nearly 38,000. It is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

