ajc logo
X

At least 3 killed as train derails in southern German Alps

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities say a train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at three people dead and dozens injured

BERLIN (AP) — A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany on Friday left at three people dead and dozens injured, authorities said.

The regional train headed for Munich appears to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to federal police. Three carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

The cause was not immediately clear.

The local government in Garmisch-Partenkirchen said that at least three people were killed, news agency dpa reported. Sixty people were being treated for injuries, and 16 of them were seriously hurt.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the train at the time of the accident.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: The campaign interviews I won’t forget 3h ago
MARTA spends more than half of Atlanta sales tax on operations, not construction
2h ago
Foster care breakdown: $3M settlement in deaths of 3-year-old Georgia twins
3h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
20m ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
20m ago
Atlanta’s COVID-19 risk increases following Memorial Day weekend
4h ago
The Latest
Bill to limit cryptomining passes New York Legislature
6m ago
Russia's supply ship arrives at International Space Station
7m ago
Grain supply tops Putin-African Union head talks agenda
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top