Storms kill a pregnant woman in Louisiana, adding to the region's recent weather woes

Storms that slammed several Southern states have added to the region’s recent string of weather-related destruction and death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Storms that slammed several Southern states added to the region's recent string of weather-related destruction and death, including that of a Louisiana woman who was nine months pregnant.

The woman was killed after Monday night's storms knocked a tree into a home in West Baton Rouge Parish, officials said.

Kristin Browning, 31, was nine months pregnant, and her unborn child did not survive. Browning’s husband and her 5-year-old daughter were also injured but were expected to survive.

Another death happened near the Louisiana town of Henderson, authorities said on social media. A tornado appeared to have struck the area, but officials gave no details on how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

In Mississippi, one person was killed in Wilkinson County during storms that hit the area Sunday and Monday, officials announced Tuesday. Details were not immediately available.

The storms tore through many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. At least 267 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service from April 25 through May 10.

Florida and parts of south Georgia were again under the threat of severe weather Tuesday, with tornadoes still possible, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Another area at risk of storms Tuesday covered parts of Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama.

In Oklahoma, authorities said they found a man's body in an area where they were searching for one missing since an EF4 tornado May 6. The Osage County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the man's body was found in a creek Saturday afternoon. The statement did not identify the man.

Authorities previously said one person was killed in the twister, which the weather service reported had winds as fast as 175 mph (282 kph).

The decorative lighthouse is destroyed following Monday nights storm at Pat's Fisherman's Wharf restaurant, dance hall and hotel Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Henderson, La.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The decorative lighthouse is destroyed following Monday nights storm at Pat's Fisherman's Wharf restaurant, dance hall and hotel Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Henderson, La.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents access the damage to house boat Tuesday, May 14, 2024, following severe weather on Monday night in Henderson, La.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People survey damage near an overturned camper trailer resting against an RV Tuesday, May 14, 2024, following severe weather on Monday night on Paul Road in Cecilia, La.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A tree fell on the top of an SUV, seen on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the intersection of Ivy Street and Myrtle Street after a stormy weekend in Jackson, Miss.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In addition to a tree from a neighbor's yard falling on their south Jackson, Miss., house, heavy rain caused flooding around the home of the Brown-Rankin family, May 13, 2024.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Monkeia Brown-Rankin of Jackson, Miss., describes the damage that occurred when an early morning storm went through the area Monday, May 13, 2024.

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

