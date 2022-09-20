At least 250,000 people lined up to see queen's coffin

Outside Windsor Castle on Tuesday, cleaners were busy clearing up and international news crews were taking down their equipment a day after thousands packed the streets to watch the military procession escort the queen's coffin from London to Windsor.

“The nation certainly has come together. As for the crowd yesterday, it was unbelievable, really," said Marion Brettle, 73. "I think the whole nation stopped, and thought, and listened, and watched.”

More than 26 million people in the U.K. watched the queen's funeral service on television, provisional figures show, making the event one of the country's biggest-ever TV audiences. That compares to about 32.1 million viewers who watched Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.

The royal family were observing another week of mourning and aren't expected to carry out official engagements. British media including Sky News reported that King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, flew to Scotland on Tuesday to grieve privately.

Flags on British government buildings returned to flying at full-staff Tuesday, but those at royal residences will remain at half-staff until after the final day of royal mourning.

People bring floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, the day after her funeral in London's Green Park, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, was buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

