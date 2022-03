At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical,” said the Queretaro state civil protection agency. “The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco.”

Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco.

The league condemned the violence in a message on its official Twitter account. League President Mikel Arriola said the game would not be resumed Saturday. He said those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium would be punished.

Atlas has also had issues recently with violence among its fans. Last year, the “classic” with crosstown rival Chivas saw a brawl in the stands.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queretaro ...is happening in my country,” said Rafael Márquez,a former captain of the Mexican national team who started his career with Atlas and later became its coach.

Graphic videos and photos circulated on social networks showing apparent fans motionless on the ground, in some cases stripped naked and covered with blood.

Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri condemned the violence and said the owners of the Queretaro club would have to answer for what happened.

“I have given instructions that the law be applied with all of its consequences,” he said.

Caption Fans of Queretaro and Atlas clash during a Mexican soccer league match at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022. The match was suspended after fans invaded the field. (AP Photo/Eduardo Gomez Reyna) Credit: Eduardo Gomez Reyna Credit: Eduardo Gomez Reyna

